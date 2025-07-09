CELTIC STORIES: Inamura impresses in sweltering Cork

CELTIC were back in action on Tuesday evening as they kicked off their pre-season campaign with a friendly win away to Cork City.

There was little or no shelter from the blazing sun, but the large crowd loved the occasion and the buzz around the stadium was clear from the start, with a good mix of local fans, visiting Celtic supporters, and plenty of excited kids eager to catch a glimpse of the Bhoys up close. For many, this was their first chance to see the team in action ahead of what promises to be a big season.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the game was the debut of Japanese defender Hayato Inamura, who started the match. He immediately looked composed on the ball and for a player just arriving in a new country and adapting to a new system, he seemed very assured. He used the ball wisely, and showed real awareness for someone still learning the rhythm of the team. Brendan Rodgers only days ago said Inamura was one for the future and would not feature much this season, but if this performance was anything to go by, he may have already changed a few minds – perhaps even his own.

Celtic got off to a positive start and were rewarded when Luke McCowan found the net midway through the first half. He looked energetic throughout, stretching the Cork City defence and showing good movement. His finish was calm and well taken, a low shot that gave the keeper no chance. McCowan seemed eager to impress and took his opportunity well.

At the break, Rodgers made the expected decision to change the entire starting eleven. It was a chance for more players to get minutes and for fans to see what new striker Callum Osmand can bring to the table. The big forward showed flashes of promise, linking play and battling well physically. He didn’t manage to find the net, but there were definitely positives in his movement and work rate. It was a performance to build on and one that hinted at potential.

However, not everything went smoothly. A disastrous mix-up between Stephen Welsh and goalkeeper Ross Doohan allowed Cork City back into the game. A dangerous ball was played and neither player took responsibility. They both hesitated and in that moment of indecision, Cork forward Matthew Murray pounced and slotted home a very well taken equaliser. It was a cheap goal to concede and one that would have been avoidable with better communication. Rodgers will no doubt see it as a lesson to iron out during training over the coming weeks.

The game looked like it might drift to a draw, but Celtic pushed on and found the winner late on. Substitute Colby Donovan rose highest at the back post to meet a cross with a powerful header, restoring the lead and sparking sun-soaked celebrations from the visiting fans. It was a great moment for the youngster and reward for a professional if unspectacular second half display.

On the full-time whistle, the pitch was flooded with young fans running on to meet their idols. The powers-that-be don’t like it, but there was no malice or danger, just pure joy and excitement. These are the kinds of scenes that make preseason friendlies special. Players hung around in the evening heat to take selfies, sign shirts and soak up the atmosphere. It was a reminder of how strong the bond is between Celtic and its supporters, even outside Glasgow.

Auston Trusty in a tangle

Off the pitch, there was movement in the squad as Nicolas Kuhn sealed a permanent transfer to Como. The German winger had a brilliant first half of last season but tailed off badly after the agony of that late equaliser in the second Bayern tie. Despite showing signs of being a great player and of course some regret over what might have been, the 19 million euro fee plus add-ons the Celts received for him make the exit a bit sweeter.

Celtic fans were left disappointed by the collapse of the deal to sign Tobias Kvistgaarden. The Danish striker had been strongly linked with a move to Parkhead, and for a time it looked like an agreement was close. However, the club has now walked away from the deal after failing to meet Brondby’s valuation. It is a blow for those hoping to see more firepower added to the squad, especially with Champions League qualifiers coming soon. Rodgers has made it clear that he wants more attacking options, so attention now turns to other targets.

The match in Cork, while by no means a full-throttle exhibition of the squad’s ability, served to highlight a few key areas that may still need strengthening. While the team looked fairly balanced in most areas, the defensive lapse that led to the goal showed that depth and communication at the back remain a problem. Up front, Osmand showed enough to suggest he will contribute, but the need for a proven goalscorer remains, especially if Celtic want to make a serious impact in Europe.

Colby Donovan scores the winner

All things considered, it was a positive start to preseason. The squad looked in good shape, the new faces gave fans something to be excited about, and younger players stepped up when given the chance. Most importantly, the energy around the team felt strong and united. Rodgers will be pleased with what he saw, but also aware of the work that lies ahead.

Next up, Celtic will continue their preseason tour as preparations ramp up ahead of the competitive fixtures. There are tougher challenges to come, but on a sunny Tuesday evening in Cork, it was the kind of pre-season start the Bhoys needed.