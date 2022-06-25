REV KAREN: Changing seasons are the rhythm of our lives

THIS week I attended my son’s sports day. Yes, I am that mum: The one shouting ‘Come on, you got this!’ from the sidelines.

It was a day of mixed feelings, as not only was I cheering for my six-year-old, but at the same time I was helping my girls (age 22 and 19) get packed up, as they both move out in a few weeks. I’ve heard many stories about empty nest syndrome, but nothing prepared me for the deep grip it has taken on my heart.



I guess all the way through my parenting – from the nappy changing, reading stories, school runs, mum’s/dad’s taxi service, learning to ride bikes, parent/teacher interviews, exams, break-ups, bust-ups, holidays together and so on – I always viewed this season of change as nothing to be considered or worried about as it appeared far away in the future, right? Well, here I am in this season of change, left wondering where on Earth these years have gone?



I’m reminded of a song I heard a few years ago by Nicole Nordeman titled ‘Slow Down’ (if you get a chance, grab a coffee and have a listen). As a mum, I confess that I wish I could slow down time with them, or even wrap them up in cotton wool and protect them from all that this crazy life may throw at them.

But instead, it’s time to let them go. Don’t get me wrong, I will always be their mum, but this season is about loosening the grip a little, and allowing them to step into whatever the future holds. I know we still have our six-year-old to keep us on our toes, busy and tired, but my heart is a little tender as I drop the girls off at their new places to live.



Friends, life seasons change. Whether you find yourself in:

• Spring, a place of new beginnings.

• Summer, where perhaps the sun is shining and life is good for you.

• Autumn, when change begins, or...

• Winter, a season when you feel you face colder winds.



Know that God never changes. He is the ‘same yesterday, today and forever.’ (Hebrews 13:8). God is our constant source of stability. He doesn’t leave. He doesn’t get moody. He doesn’t give up on us. He doesn’t reject us. He is constant through all the seasons of our lives, including seasons of change.