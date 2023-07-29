REVEREND KAREN: Vital connections that help along life’s journey

WHEN I meet with my mentor, she usually begins our time together by asking me two questions: How are you? Tell me where things are at?

These are such important questions that usually push me to take the time to reflect over all that's been happening since our last meet-up. I've always believed in the importance of mentorship and was taught in my early days of ministry to always make sure we have those key people...

Who will walk our journey with us.

Who we can be completely honest and open with.

Who hold us accountable.

Who encourage us.

Who speak truth into our life and journey (even when it is painful).

Life has taught me that people come and people go. Even mentorship and the input of others can be for just a season, but it is important to remember that we all need human connection. In other words, we all need other people and are wired to be in community.

I am very aware that trust and vulnerability are critical and can be difficult, especially for those of us who have experienced poor mentorship/relationships in the past. This can often result in us closing up ranks and building a wall around our fragile and tender hearts – I get it, I truly do!

There will always be those who will hurt and disappoint us. They may be good people, but perhaps just not good for us. In fact, we (even when we do not intend to) will hurt and disappoint others too. The Bible is full of messy lives, messy friendships, messy leaders with messy relationships, messy conflicts and messy disagreements. Yet, in the midst of it all, there were some amazing connections: Elijah and Elisha, David and Jonathan, Mary and Elizabeth, Jesus and His disciples, and so on; people who walked their life with other people.

Who are your people? Who mentors you? Friends, we were never meant to walk this journey alone. Ecclesiastes 4 reminds us that "two are better than one.. for if they fall one will lift up the other."

We are wired for connection.