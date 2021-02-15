SOUTH BELFAST: Parties fall out over Cherryvale access gate

A ROW has erupted after Sinn Féin called a recorded vote on reopening the Knockbreda Road gate to Cherryvale Playing fields.

SDLP Councillor Séamas De Faoite expressed his disappointment at the move, tweeting: “[I am] disappointing at People and Communities Committee that Sinn Féin described the proposal to open the Knockbreda Road gate to Cherryvale Playing Fields as a ‘real massive negative’ whilst SDLP, Greens and Alliance tried to propose solutions around road safety.”

He added: “We tried to work for a solution to the crossing issues on both sides. SF called a recorded vote and voted against that proposal. Greens and Alliance voted with us.”

The original proposal brought by Cllr De Faoite called on Belfast City Council to write to the Department for Infrastructure to request that a pedestrian crossing adjacent to the Knockbreda Road and Ravenhill Road gates to the playing fields be funded from the blue and green Infrastructure fund.

Once again, we express our support for the reopening of the Knockbreda Road gate to Cherryvale when traffic calming and road safety measures are in place. @deptinfra Schoolchildren require a crossing here! #lookinafterlisnasharragh! pic.twitter.com/HkGPvoGIkI — Stevie Jenkins (@macshinnickey) February 9, 2021

The Committee Chairperson, Sinn Féin’s Daniel Baker, subsequently proposed that the gate should only open once the crossing is in place.

Speaking to the South Belfast News, he said: “I received correspondence from residents in the DEA concerned stating that they welcomed the results of the survey but that they had concerns with regards to the safety of their children when it came to crossing the road to access the fields.

“When the issue arrived at committee, as chair I made the proposal that we should proceed to look for the money within council to upgrade the gate but that the gate should only open in parallel with a crossing being put in place by DfI.

Given the similar issues on the Ravenhill Road, why did SF support the pitches going in at Cherryvale on that basis? https://t.co/hm1wjesLLR — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) February 10, 2021

“Cllr De Faoite had his own proposal which was grand but it did not have assurances that the gate could not open until the crossing was in place. As chair I could not in good conscience vote for a proposal that if we were to open the gate without the crossing, I couldn’t live with myself.”

He added: “We can’t put lives at risk opening this gate for people to take a shortcut across. It would be absolutely negligent to our committee to open the gate without a crossing in place. “

The original proposal by Cllr De Faoite was subsequently rejected with Sinn Féin, the DUP and People Before Profit voting against it. Cllr Baker's proposal will now be brought to full Council in March.