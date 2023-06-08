Child poverty rates in North and West Belfast 'remain high'

CHILD poverty rates in North and West Belfast ‘remain high’ with figures showing almost 30 per cent of children experiencing poverty and that one-in-five of all children in the North living in poverty.

Research undertaken by Northern Ireland Anti-Poverty Network (NIAPN), who work with the End Child Poverty Coalition (ECPC), published the data which shows in West Belfast 28.5 per cent of children are living in poverty. In North Belfast the figure is 27.6 per cent.

These figures are higher than the average rate throughout the North which is 22.2 per cent. Data also showed 62.7 per cent of children in the North who are living in poverty have at least one adult in work, highlighting the ongoing cost of living crisis on families.

Over a third of children (37 per cent) in lone parent households are also experiencing poverty.

As a result of these figures the ECPC have called for the removal of the two child limit which means universal benefits will only be paid out to a maximum of two children in a family, even if the number of children in that family exceeds two.

A spokesperson for the NIAPN said: “We are facing a perfect storm of the cost of living crisis, high inflation, low wages, no childcare strategy, the two-child policy, massive cuts to public spending, along with a lack of devolved government.”

@EndChildPoverty

Parliamentary constituency breakdown in rates of child poverty, after housing costs

Belfast West - 28.5%

Belfast North - 27.6%

Newry and Armagh - 26.3%

South Down - 23.5%

Foyle - 22.9%

East Derry - 22.4%

Fermanagh and South Tyrone - 22.4%

West Tyrone - 22.2% — Northern Ireland Anti Poverty Network (@NIAntiPov) June 5, 2023

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has expressed concern at the new figures.

The West Belfast MLA said: “These figures are as devastating, but unsurprising. West Belfast and communities like it have been devastated by years of austerity, stagnant wages, and a deepening housing crisis.

“No doubt, the influence of the Tory government has been brutal, but the parties who have dominated our communities for over 20 years must also shoulder the blame.

“People are still reeling from the impact of welfare reforms, including the two-child rule which was voted through by the DUP, Sinn Féin, and Alliance Party. I support the call to scrap these rotten policies once and for all.”