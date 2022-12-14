Showbiz makeover at Christ The Redeemer Christmas show

THIS MORNING: Pupils Joel Kennedy and Lucia Linden took on the roles of Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the Christmas production

THE annual Christmas Nativity at Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore got a showbiz makeover this week as Primary Three and Four pupils put on their own version of ITV's This Morning complete with their own Phil and Holly.

The children put their own Christmas spin on the famous morning show and re-enacted their favourite reality show moments from Love Island, I’m a Celebrity, X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing to name a few.

A number of big guests were also in attendance as Belfast's Lord Mayor Tina Black and West Belfast MLA Danny Baker paid a visit to the school to watch the performance.

STAGE: The students put their own spin on hit shows including Love Island and I'm a Celebrity

Speaking after the performance, Catrina Leckey from the school said: "Joel Kennedy and Lucia Linden took on the role of Phil and Holly and presented the show almost better than the stars themselves!

"The children certainly didn’t forget the true meaning of Christmas as they finished the show with the most beautiful Nativity scene, reflecting through song on the birth of baby Jesus.

⭐️We were #delighted to welcome The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black, and Councillor Danny Baker to our #wonderful #performance of This Morning Christmas Special. There was a little bit of Christmas magic alongside plenty of laughs and even the odd tear.⭐️#APathwaytoSuccess pic.twitter.com/BuJVr5CfiI — Christ the Redeemer (@ctrps1) December 13, 2022

"The Lord Mayor Tina Black and local MLA Danny Baker joined the audience on Tuesday morning and were blown away by the talent on stage.

"The singing, dancing and acting certainly added some Christmas spirit into the local community and has truly got the Christmas festivities underway!"