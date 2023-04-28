CINEMA AND STREAMING: Get ready for a bank holiday blockbuster

FINALE: The third in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is released over the bank holiday weekend

What's On?: Your weekly guide to the latest cinema and video streaming entertainment

CINEMA

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third and final film in this incredibly enjoyable series, director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy was always intended to be a trilogy, and understandably fans are a little anxious to see what fate has in store for Star-Lord and co.

Rumour has it that one or two beloved characters may not make it through to the end, so brace yourselves for a wild and unpredictable ride. Volume three sees Star-Lord come to terms with losing his beloved Gamora, only to have to become acquainted with a new and obnoxious variant of his deceased lover. Not only that, the gang are sucked into an end-of-days fracas with new megalomaniac the High Evolutionary, who has designs to shape the galaxy to her own twisted vision of perfection.

Due for release on 1 May, this one is set to be a bank holiday block-buster.

NETFLIX

The Nurse

Inspired by Kristian Corfixen's true crime novel, this dark and gripping new series is set in Denmark and tells the story of a nurse who becomes prime suspect in a case involving the poisoning of four patients. With the Danish police swooping in to investigate, an environment of suspicion, fear and dread sweeps through the wards of the hospital. Give this one a go if you enjoy complex and chilling thrillers.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Citadel

A new six-part series starring the Bodyguard's Richard Madden and the always reliable Stanley Tucci, Citadel has been created by the Russo Brothers, the celebrated duo responsible for Marvel's Infinity War and Endgame, as well as last year's hit espionage flick, The Gray Man. Promising action, double-dealing and a plot that'll keep you gripped throughout, the series tells to the story of an elite private spy agency who comes under threat from an unknown source who has a hidden history with the agency.

DISNEY +

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live action remake of one of Disney's most endearing animations, Jude Law stars in this swashbuckling rendition of J.M. Barrie’s famous novel and, as you'd expect, the quality of the House of Mouse's production design and special effects are second-to-none. Director David Lowery brings his own ghostly, ethereal stylisation to this much-loved story, so expect a slightly different approach here to the well-known story and popular characters.

Sam – A Saxon

If you fancy something a little more complex this weekend, this quality new series will appeal to those of you familiar Walter Presents' Deutschland 83. Based on a true story, Sam – A Saxon tells the rise and fall of the first black policeman in East Germany and his incredible struggle to find a place in a horribly prejudice society that refuses to accept him.