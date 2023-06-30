CINEMA AND STREAMING: Harrison's final crack of the Indy whip

Cinema

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

It’s been a long time coming, but finally it’s time for Indiana Jones to face his final curtain this weekend with the release of the fifth and final movie in this much-loved and iconic film series. Not known for being the most enthusiastic star on the circuit, there’s no doubt that Harrison Ford will be delighted to see the back of Indiana Jones, the whip-cracking action-archaeologist created by George Lucas way back in 1981.

The Dial of Destiny picks up 12 years after the close of the woeful Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and sees Indy sucked into yet another globe-trotting adventure when his goddaughter Helena reveals she’s close to discovering the Dial of Archimedes, an astronomical calculator rumoured to have the power to warp space and time. As you’d expect, the existence of the dial has also attracted the interest of closet Nazis who wish to turn back the hands of time and rewrite history in favour of The Third Reich.

Director James Mangold delivers the goods you’d expect and gets the balance between the fantastical action set pieces and the elaborate, fanciful plot just right. Sure, it’s not half a thrilling or as magical as the original trio of movies. However, Indy can hold his head high and manages to bow out here in a flick that delivers action, comedy and well-meaning sentiment. Keep your expectations in check and you’ll enjoy Indiana Jones’s final adventure for what it is – a harmless and playful popcorn-friendly ode to one of cinema’s most beloved characters.



Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Top animation studio Dreamworks knows the score here and, when it comes to making colourful and engaging family-friendly flicks, they’ve had plenty of success with movies like Shrek, Trolls and The Croods all going down a storm with critics and audiences alike. Their latest offering is no different and offers bright and colourful animation and a thrilling story that’s sure to entertain the youngsters in the family. The action here follows the life and times of Ruby, a teenager who has never really felt comfortable in her own skin. As preparation for the High School prom gets underway, Ruby’s insecurities and teenage worries become unbearable.

But Ruby’s deep-rooted concerns and suspicions about her true identity are revealed when she takes a dip in the deep blue sea and finds herself transformed into a bright, magical, bioluminescent Kraken and her life will never be the same again. With a fine cast, a strong story and sublime animated action, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is well worth a go with weekend.



Netflix

Nimona

An absolute must-see for the true comic book nerds out there, Nimona has been a long time coming and managed to overcome epic delays in production, changing hands between multiple studios and navigating a protracted and tortuous creative process before Netflix finally8 swooped in to pluck the project out of production purgatory. An adaptation of cartoonist ND Stevenson’s best-selling graphic novel, Nimona tells the story of a mischievous shapeshifter and an ex-knight who become public enemies when they take on a flawed and outdated monarch who has a literal axe to grind with our two heroes. Give this one a go if you’re in the mood for something a little more original and different.