CINEMA AND STREAMING: Talented trio on a pilgrimage to remember

ROAD TRIP: Laura Linney and Maggie Smith are off to Lourdes in The Miracle Club

Cinema

The Miracle Club

Simple, unassuming and wistfully meandering, The Miracle Club may not exactly break new ground in concept, cinematic delivery or story, but what it has in abundance is charm, thanks to an enigmatic and talented cast who bring this otherwise lacklustre tale to life.

Directed by Dublin's own Thaddeus O'Sullivan, this is ultimately a story of redemption as four headstrong Irish women come face-to-face with lingering phantoms from a shared and troubled past.

The fabulous Laura Linney stars as Chrissie, an American who returns home to Ireland after 40 years for her mother’s funeral.

Not expecting a warm homecoming, having left under a shadow of scandal and controversy, Chrissie is perplexed to find that instead of the traditional, whiskey-sodden welcome, her mother's friends have organised a charity talent show in her mother's memory, with the first prize consisting of trip to Lourdes.

When her mother's best friends Lily and Eileen take the top prize, Chrissie decides to join them on their pilgrimage, despite their obvious disdain. Needless to say, old wounds from a tarnished past are given the airing required to heal.

The inimitable Maggie Smith is in fine form here as the aging yet spirited Lily and, for 88 years of age, Smith appears to be unstoppable. Likewise, both Cathy Bates and Laura Linney positively shine as bickering old friends with more than their fair share of emotional baggage that's been weighing them down for decades.

While it certainly doesn't break the mould for Irish film, The Miracle Club is a simple yet engaging little yarn.



Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher

Created by Mike Flanagan, the mind behind spooky Netflix dramas The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher is inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's short story and tells the tale of two power-hungry siblings with their own pharmaceutical business and the world, it seems, at their feet.

However, the Usher children's shady pasts and double-dealings come back to haunt them, and it's not long before their ascent to greatness begins to plummet back to Earth with a bang.

If you enjoyed Flanagan's previous offerings, then be sure to give this one a go.



Amazon Prime Video

The Burial

An entertaining legal drama with a stellar cast and a great story, the absolutely sublime Jamie Foxx plays hot-shot lawyer Willie E. Gary, a man blessed with the gift of gab and a fiery, confident and upbeat personality you just can't help falling in love with.

DOWN UNDER: Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx star in the sharp, witty and engaging Amazon courtroom drama The Burial

Amazingly based on real life events, this spectacular tale kicks off when the flashy and dazzling Gary is hired by funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe when a business deal goes wrong.

Co-starring the excellent Tommy Lee Jones, The Burial is a sharp, witty and unforgettable courtroom drama – don't miss it!