Have an unforgettable experience at Circus Extreme

CIRCUS: Circus Extreme will be in Belfast until November 10

GET ready for an unforgettable experience as Circus Extreme returns to Belfast with a jaw-dropping show which has been five years in the making.

With hair-raising, death-defying stunts and other extremely talented acts on display, this is an evening you won't want to miss. This action-packed show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with unforgettable performances.

One of the highlights for this year's show is the Ayala Troupe who will be performing their their award-winning high-wire act—in what will be a thrilling Belfast debut after dazzling audiences at the renowned Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

AMAZEMENT: Circus Extreme plans wild stunts along with talented acts for the whole family

Also to be seen will be the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team who will take the stage, showcasing mindbending tricks like 'The Superman' and 'The Nac Nac'. Their gravity-defying backflips are sure to set your heart racing!

The freestyle motocross team will also be taking part in the thrilling Globe of Death with gravity-defying loops in a mesh sphere, experiencing G-forces similar to those of fighter pilots!

Don't miss Ukrainian wonderwoman Tetiana Kundyk who will showcase her incredible slack wire balancing skills, having recently wowed audiences on the World Famous Super Talent show.

Adding humour to the mix, Henry, the Prince of Clowns, will entertain throughout the performance and give plenty of laughs with some old-school vaudeville circus humour.

This year’s show also features Irish showgirl Lia Guard (22), who has turned her childhood dream of joining the circus into a reality. Lia's father grew up in South Dublin, and even after the family moved to Australia, she often visited her grandfather who lives in Omagh.

ACTS: Circus Extreme features a wide variety of acts from dancers, to motocross, clown shows, singing and death-defying acrobatics

Another brilliant act to watch is the stunning aquatic aerial ring by Laura Miller, where fire, water, and air come together in a mesmerising display accompanied by captivating music.

This will be followed by the nail-biting aerial duo Polischuk, who will captivate you with their astonishing mid-air stunts, performing high above the audience while holding each other by their teeth!

ENTERTAINMENT: Families will be thoroughly entertained by Henry the Clown who brings some old-fashioned circus humour to the acts

Circus Extreme has something for everyone. Whether you're a motorsport fan, theatre lover, or thrill-seeker, don’t wait—get your tickets now for one of the greatest shows around!

The performance lasts about two hours and takes place in the Circus Big Top by Boucher Playing Fields with shows lasting until 10 November.

Tickets can be purchased here.