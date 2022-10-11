City centre Primark to reopen on 1 November four years after devastating blaze

PRIMARK have announced their newly renovated Bank Buildings store will open on Tuesday 1 November at 10am in the heart of Belfast city centre, after being closed for four years due to a devastating fire which destroyed the previous store in 2018.



The new store will also include a new Disney café, as well as a Disney department on the second floor. Also new in store will be a new nail and beauty studio as well as a Home Department on the fifth floor which will stock homeware, accessories, bedding and some items of furniture.



After the renovation from the fire, which has taken four years of work, the new building will be 76 per cent bigger, incorporating the original store and the bank buildings beside which used to house Tesco’s.



In advance of the reopening, the smaller Primark store at Fountain House on Donegall Place will close, with all employees transferring back to the new Bank Buildings store.

Lovely to see the Primark Building rise from the ashes again. To think that people publicly called for its demolition. Thank you architects and engineers and all who brought this beauty back to life #Belfast pic.twitter.com/HOrTaqVXxS — Feargal Lynn (@weefeargal) October 8, 2022

Jacqui Byers, Primark Northern Ireland Area Manager, said: “We are now in the final weeks of preparation to reopen our Bank Buildings store. Restoring this much-loved historic building has been an important and passionate project for our business. Our teams have approached it with such care and consideration, of course with the wider city of Belfast in mind.



"We would like to thank our colleagues, customers, the business community, and wider city of Belfast once again for their continued support following the fire, as without them we would not be in this position to reopen The Bank Buildings. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful new Primark store in the heart of Belfast next month to celebrate this significant moment with us.”