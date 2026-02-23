CITY HALL is supporting a number of initiatives this spring to improve access to music and arts events in the city, and encourage more people to explore the city’s cultural scene.

Teenage Kicks, a new grant scheme, will provide £2,000 of support to venues and promoters to put on more gigs and concerts for under 18s.

Open to venues, festivals and event organisers, it aims to support safe, high-quality nights out for young people who love live music – all without the alcohol.

Grants will also be distributed in March for Sounds Atypical, awarding £5,000 to deaf, disabled and neurodivergent musicians to create inclusive music events, following a recent funding call.

Run in partnership with the University of Atypical, the fund supported nine musicians and events last year, including performances at the Bounce Arts Festival, the Black Box and Botanic Gardens.

Ahead of Fleadh Cheoil this summer, another three traditional musicians will receive a grant of £3,000 each, thanks to the council’s continued partnership with TG4’s Gradam Cheoil Awards.

The scheme, delivered in partnership with The Duncairn, offers mentorship and other professional development opportunities to help showcase the city’s trad scene.

Applications close at 12pm on Friday, March 6.

A further £45,000 of support is also being provided to Gig Buddies, run by Black Box, to pair more adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with volunteers to attend monthly events together.

The scheme helps participants feel more confident in enjoying a night out in the city, with a helping hand from a buddy who loves music, theatre or dance as much as they do. Applications for Gig Buddies are open on an ongoing basis via the Black Box website.

Info events are also continuing in February and March for Bank of Ideas, inviting communities and individuals to put forward their own suggestions for events and activities they would love to see happen.

Previous concepts which have received up to £2,500 to make them a reality have included a sign language app, a sports day for those with learning difficulties and daytime music events for all abilities.

“Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy their interests and access to music, culture and the arts should be for all of us,” said Councillor Ian McLaughlin, Chair of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee.

“So it’s great to see so much good work happening within the sector to improve access, trial new ideas and invite more people, of all ages and abilities to get involved.

“The Teenage Kicks scheme in particular will really help support an age group which is under-served for things to do that foster their interests and provide an experience tailored to the age and needs.

“Improving and diversifying our cultural scene in this way also boosts our city’s vibrancy and, together with initiatives like the year-long pilot late-night bus service in Belfast city centre, ensures we are offering a wide range of activities and events for everyone to enjoy.”

Details of the full process, and how to apply by Monday March 23 at 5pm, are on the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/culturefunding