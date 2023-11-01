City Hall lights up blue to salute addictions charity

BELFAST City Hall will light up blue today (Wednesday) to spotlight the work of alcohol and drug charity ASCERT's 25th anniversary.

Nine of the eleven councils in the North will also be lighting up blue this incoming week for the charity.

ASCERT (Action on Substances through Community Education and Related Training) provide alcohol and drug support services, making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people, individuals and families affected by the harm caused by alcohol and substance use.

Founded in November 1998 by former loyalist peacemaker Gary McMichael, ASCERT has evolved into one of the North's foremost regional service providers, offering alcohol & drug prevention and intervention services to the public.

ASCERT also focus on training services to professionals and practitioners within the voluntary and community sector wanting to develop their knowledge on alcohol, drugs and mental health related topics.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research (NISRA) recently published statistics showing drug and alcohol abuse has more than doubled in the last ten years. Alcohol and drug use is a key determinant in health inequalities in Northern Ireland, with rates for alcohol related deaths being four times higher and drug related deaths five times higher in the most deprived areas.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, said: “ASCERT has been providing to support to people right across Northern Ireland for the past 25 years and I have seen the devastating impact addiction has on individuals, their families and communities. These are significant and enduring issues right across our society and the need for support services such as ours continues to grow.”

🔸NOVEMBER TRAINING🔸



🔸Understanding Prescription Drugs

🔸Conversations on Recovery: Maintaining Change

🔸Understanding Alcohol

🔸Understanding Illicit Drugs



All info and how to register below 👇

👉training@ascert.biz

👉https://t.co/ySugKfpVOZ#ASCERT25 #ReducingHarm pic.twitter.com/4yAkQuRMfI — ASCERT (@ASCERTNI) October 24, 2023

Gary continued: “These light up events serve as a visual tribute to ASCERT's enduring legacy and its contribution to the Northern Ireland community. They also represent a symbol of hope to anyone dealing with addiction, reminding them that help and support are available. ASCERT remains committed to its mission of reducing harm and supporting positive change in our communities for the next 25 years and beyond.”