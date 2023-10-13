City Hospital investigates claims sex video filmed in cancer unit

THE Belfast Trust is investigating claims that sexually explicit material was filmed at the City Hospital by members of staff.

A number of clips have circulated online that allegedly involve health care staff who were working at the South Belfast hospital.

It has been claimed that the sexually explicit material was filmed in an on-call room linked to the City Hospital Cancer Centre.

In a statement, a Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "Belfast Trust is aware of sexually explicit material being circulated online which is said to have been filmed on Trust premises and involving Trust staff. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and have been in discussions with the PSNI about it.

"The allegations about who was involved in the filming of sexually explicit material, and where that filming took place, may not be accurate. We are investigating whether Trust staff were involved and whether any of the sexually explicit material was filmed on Trust premises.

"If it is the case that any such filming was conducted in Belfast Trust premises then that would be completely unacceptable and appropriate steps will be taken."