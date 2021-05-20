Cllr Canavan hits out at DUP over Irish Sea border drugs claims

DISHONEST: Cllr Canavan has hit out at suggestions from the DUP that the Protocol is preventing access to life-saving drugs

Sinn Féin Cllr Claire Canavan has hit out at DUP claims in the Assembly this week that people can’t access life-saving drugs as a result of the new Irish Sea trade border.

Describing the comments as "dishonest and inaccurate", she said it was crass to play games with people’s health.

The West Belfast Councillor, who is a member of the city council’s Brexit Committee, added: “This week the DUP claimed that people can’t access life-saving drugs as a result of the Protocol.

“This claim is dishonest, disingenuous and doesn’t stand up to any scrutiny.

“It is crass that the DUP have sought to play on fears of some of our most vulnerable people around the supply of medicines for a Brexit that the DUP championed, voted for and continue to support today."

Calling for honesty, Cllr Canavan continued: “Unionist leaders need to be honest with the public about the hard Brexit they delivered and the consequences for people’s health, jobs and the disruption which has followed.

“The priority is for everyone to address the problems caused by Brexit and to use the grace period to secure the supply of key health products.

“I welcome that the assembly rejected this attempt to deflect from the real challenges facing us all as a result of Brexit.”