Classic car stolen from locked garage in North Belfast

ICONIC: A red 1979 MGB Roadster of the type which was stolen in North Belfast

AN ICONIC car has been stolen from a garage in North Belfast with police issuing an appeal for witnesses.

The classic vehicle, a red 1979 MGB Roadster with a soft top roof with black rubber on the bumper, was taken from a locked domestic garage beside a house in the Deanby Gardens area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The car could have been taken sometime from Sunday night at midnight and today, Monday 11 December, at 10am.

"Anyone with information or who may have noticed a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 744 11/12/23."