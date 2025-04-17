Cliftonville members approve Canadian consortium takeover proposal

CLIFTONVILLE members have given the approval to a proposed historic takeover of the club by a Canadian consortium.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday evening, members of the club voted to accept a proposal from the Toronto Investment Group.

Cliftonville is Ireland oldest football club, founded in 1879.

In a statement the Toronto Investment Group (TIG) said: "We are incredibly delighted to receive the news this evening that the membership’s majority have voted in favour for a change in the ownership structure of this historic institution that is Cliftonville Football Club.

"We look forward to working with the club and its stakeholders over the coming weeks to conclude this transaction.

"Cliftonville Football Club is a very special club and by this vote, we recognise the significance of the trust the members have placed in our group.

"We appreciate and embrace the historical and present value it represents to the members, the players, the community, Belfast, Ireland and beyond, as we work to further develop and realise the club’s full potential.

"We look forward to being in Belfast again soon and are enthusiastically eager to get started, not only to continue the tradition, but ensure we build upon the club’s impact on the community and athletes it serves in the years and decades ahead."

Cliftonville said "legal representatives will now engage with their counterparts at TIG on the next step of a continuing process".