Cliftonville's Michael McCrudden still targeting his first European experience

Michael McCrudden with his Player of the Month trophy for April

MICHAEL McCrudden insists that European football has been Cliftonville’s target from the offset this season.

Saturday’s Irish Cup defeat at the hands of Glentoran closed one possible route, but the Reds have the back-up of a guaranteed play-off at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Derry native is yet to experience European football and is eager that will change in a few weeks’ time.

“Europe has been our goal from the start of the season,” McCrudden reiterated.

“The financial windfall that comes with it and also going and playing away in Europe would be fantastic.

“We were disappointed to lose in the Cup but the play-off is something we have to fall back on.

“I came here in January 2020 and missed Europe with Derry City. I would love to experience it and we fully back ourselves, definitely. I think we are a match for any team in this league on any given day.”

McCrudden was last week named Football Writers’ Player of the Month for April - a month in which he netted nine times in his six outings, including hat-tricks against Warrenpoint Town and Carrick Rangers.

Whilst being delighted to receive the accolade, McCrudden was keen to credit his team-mates and believes it was a team award.

“It’s nice, obviously, to be recognised,” he acknowledged.

“I’ve done well over the last month and got a few goals, but it’s not about me - it’s about the team. As much as it was awarded to me, it was a team award in my eyes and we’re all part of it.

“I’ve taken the pats on the back but in the last few games I’ve been sort of mediocre so I need to push on again and get the form back.”

🥇 Congratulations to Michael McCrudden, who has been named April’s Danske Bank Player of the Month by the NI Football Writers’ Association.



➡️ https://t.co/gqDQ1byHoU pic.twitter.com/GUXafNdaTv — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) May 9, 2021

The former Derry City and Institute striker is delighted to have been paired with Ryan Curran in attack and praised the work of the wide men, in particular Rory Hale who has assisted in many of his strikes in the last month.

“I’ve been playing up front and we’ve went two up top with Currany and I always like playing up front with a partner,” McCrudden admits.

“I always back myself to score if I get the chances. The last few games I haven’t got many chances. Playing up front and playing with a partner and the boys out wide have been providing really well. Rory Hale in particular has set me up for a few goals - we’ve a good understanding which is nice.”

After a fantastic pre-season, McCrudden tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the opening game of the season against Glentoran.

Although he doesn’t feel it affected him physically, he does believe it hit his confidence.

“In terms of physical or mental, I don’t think it has an affect” he recalled.

“I came back against Crusaders and played against Larne and got injured against Warrenpoint.

“With those 10 days or two weeks being out and not doing anything and staying in the house, you lose your stride a bit.

“In pre-season I was playing and scoring goals and then Covid (hit) so I missed the first game and it did knock me.

“In terms of physicality, I don’t think it hit me too much in terms of the run I was on and the confidence that I had with playing and scoring. That was what knocked me.”