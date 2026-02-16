SOLITUDE will be the new home of a social football project for women, set to begin in North Belfast later this month after support from the Stadium Community Benefits Initiative.

Kick 2 Connect is a new programme designed to create a welcoming, inclusive and pressure-free environment for women aged 16 and over to enjoy football socially.

A committee has been formed to drive the initiative forward across the North and the first Kick 2 Connect Social Football Festival is being staged at Solitude Stadium on Sunday, February 22.

It has attracted 16 teams, bringing together women aged 16 and over for an afternoon of football, friendship and fun. The event is set to run from 1pm to 6pm with festival play (seven-a-side) taking place between 2pm and 4pm.

Stadium Community Benefits Initiative, the social responsibility programme run by the Irish FA Foundation in conjunction with Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, is supporting the event.

Kick 2 Connect committee member Roisin Beasley explained: “Social football should always be where strangers become teammates and teammates become friends. The Kick 2 Connect pitch is our meeting place – no pressure, no labels, just ladies playing a sport they all love.”

Roisin added that Kick 2 Connect is all about inclusion, teamwork and enjoyment, creating a positive space where women of all backgrounds and abilities can come together through the love of the game.

Marissa Callaghan, Women’s Football Development Officer with the Irish FA Foundation, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the Kick 2 Connect initiative through SCBI funding, helping create flexible, accessible opportunities that allow women to simply turn up, play and feel part of something special.

“The Kick 2 Connect Festival mirrors the vision and commitment in the Irish Football Association’s Together We Strive strategy to ensure that every girl and woman in Northern Ireland has the chance to play football, no matter their level, background or experience.

“Whether they are new to the game or returning after time away, this event celebrates the power of football to connect, inspire and support women throughout our communities. I would urge women to come along, get involved and be part of something special.”

Marissa further explained that it’s a free entry event and urged people to come along to join in the fun.

“Hopefully someone who is a spectator this time may be inspired to put on their boots and get involved in future events,” she added.

Kick 2 Connect will be running various events and activities throughout 2026.