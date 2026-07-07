CLONARD ABC boxer Jamie Graham has won his professional debut fight via decision against the tough Argentinian Jose Exequiel Sanchez at the Waterfront Hall.

A 40-36 points decision went in favour of the young boxer from West Belfast and he kickstarts his professional record with a huge victory.

Speaking with Jamie's father, Peter Graham, he echoed the pride that the family have in their newest star and hope that this is only the beginning.

"He (Jamie) boxed brilliantly behind the jab." said Peter.

"His good footwork to control his opponent over the four rounds definitely made a huge difference. We are as delighted as he is and to have made his pro debut in Belfast in front of all his supporters and in his home-town is truly special."

His father and coach Peter was delighted with his performance and said at the age of 19 he showed maturity and confidence in the ring against his much older and experienced opponent.

Jamie Graham enjoyed a massive debut victory

"We hope now that the debut is done and dusted that Jamie can be kept busy and active and get back out again as soon as possible.

"There are plenty of shows coming up in Dublin and Belfast over the next few months and Jamie would be ready to perform on any of them.

"This is only the start of a great journey for Jamie and at 19 years of age he can take his time and with Jamie Conlan his manager looking after him I have no doubt he can go all the way."

Jamie went through a gruelling full four-round fight and used his technical jabbing ability along with his quick and agile nature to outperform his South American opponent.

A great debut victory and hopefully more to come from the young star.