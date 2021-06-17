Priests at Clonard 'tortured' by anti-social behaviour

INCIDENTS: Fr Peter Burns says priests at Clonard have been suffering from anti-social behaviour

The Rector of Clonard Monastery has told how the vulnerable members of the Redemptorist Community have been left feeling unsafe following a weekend break-in.

A spate of incidents saw a group of teenagers smash a window at the monastery and steal food, with one youth exposing himself to an elderly priest.

On Friday, youths climbed a lamp-post on the adjacent Waterville Street and got onto the roof of an outbuilding at the monastery where they proceeded to throw stones and vandalise the community garden.

It came as the Clonard community were preparing for this week's Solemn Novena.

Having broken a window at a kitchen storeroom, the crowd returned on Saturday night and stole food through the smashed pane. They then threw tomato puree, salt and other items of food around the monastery and a neighbouring street.

Fr Peter Burns said the elderly Redemptorist community, who he described as "very vulnerable", are afraid to venture into the grounds for fear of the "brazen and offensive" teens.

"They're very verbally abusive, and they're using foul language," he said.

"If you know Clonard we have a nice community garden and for some reason this is what they seem to be determined to get into. When they're there we can't possibly go out there because it's not safe."

Following the incident, the Redemptorist Community held a meeting with police, Community Restorative Justice, and Clonard Residents' Association in a bid to identify those responsible.

"We decided that we would try to find out who these young people are and where they're from, then CRJ will write letters to their parents and invite them to come to a meeting," Fr Burns said.

"This has been going on for weeks and the reason we need to try and stop it now is that the summer is coming and they'll be off school. We're facing into July and August and we're tortured by them. This happens every year."

Condemning the weekend attack, Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said: “It is disgraceful that anyone would target a Monastery which is at the heart of our community.

“This was a despicable act and I know that everyone in the local area will be appalled at what has occurred.

"These actions should stop immediately."