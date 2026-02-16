ST TERESA'S GAC, based on the Glen Road, are proud to announce a new partnership with Clonard Credit Union ahead of the 2026 GAA campaign.

The charitable establishment have generously sponsored training jerseys for the club’s 'Gaelic for Mums and Others' team.

St Teresa's GAC Gaelic for mothers and others team

This vibrant initiative brings together women of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy Gaelic

football in a fun, inclusive, and supportive environment. The new jerseys, proudly bearing the Clonard Credit Union logo, symbolise more than just team spirit — they represent community connection, empowerment, and a shared pride within the GAA in Belfast.

St Teresa's GAC Club Chairman Liam McGoldrick believes the sponsorship will bring a lot of positivity to the club.

"We’re delighted to have Clonard Credit Union on board," he said. "Their support means a lot to our players, many of whom are new to the sport. These jerseys give our team a real sense of identity and belonging.”

Terry McGuinness from Clonard Credit Union added: “We’re thrilled to support St Teresa’s and the ‘Gaelic for Mums and Others’ programme. It’s a fantastic example of community wellbeing, inclusion, and the power of sport to bring people together.”

The Gaelic for Mothers and Others team continues to grow in numbers and confidence, with weekly sessions full of laughter, learning, and lively football. This sponsorship marks another step forward in strengthening local ties and celebrating the spirit of the GAA.