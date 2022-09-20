CLYN Health Care Agency is recruiting and expanding

CLYN Healthcare Agency is a nursing agency that will supply excellent, reliable and trusted staff to our clients across Northern Ireland.

Since starting four months ago, we have enjoyed an overwhelming welcome by 150 care homes and eight supported-living sites across Northern Ireland. We have been further engaged by ten hospital sites to supply healthcare professionals to meet the demand and pressure our wonderful NHS is facing at this time due to Brexit, Covid-19 and Monkeypox pressure.

We have decided strategically to add a further 150 new PAYE Care Assistant roles to the healthcare sector to meet the demands of our clients. This in return has brought 200 new Care Assistants into the sector.

We welcome candidates with and without experience as we invest heavily in training all staff to equip them with adequate level of training and knowledge to feel confident and ready to hit the ground to serve the public with pride and with the highest standard of dignified care an agency has to offer.

As we need to hit our 150 new PAYE Care Assistant target at Clyn, we have enrolled in many recruitment drives and engaged with organisations who help candidates prepare for interviews, write CVs and help get candidates a professional Diploma in the Health & Social-Care industry. We have further developed a relationship with colleges; universities and workforces across the country to offer those who have an interest in care an interview with our agency. This gets many students hands-on experience while studying.

When our staff qualify, not only do they have the theory experience but we have also helped with the practical experience for their CV to further self-development. We have an agency based in the heartland of West Belfast, with further plans to expand and open up two more agency offices across Northern Ireland, and one in the Republic of Ireland within the next five years, which again will create more job and experience opportunities. We have further plans to expand our organisation into more divisions within the health and social care sector, with two upcoming pending registrations to register with the regulatory body RQIA.

We welcome CVs from potential employees to recruitment@clyn.group.

Clyn agency is an equal opportunity employer.