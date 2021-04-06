WATCH: Evocative and stunning drone video of West Belfast on a snowy Easter Tuesday morn

NICE TO MEET EWE: Belfast Hills this morning as a lamb enjoys the warmth and protection of its mother. Jim Corr

Watch this evocative video by Jim Corr of snow-covered Belfast on Easter Tuesday morn.

Cold weather will persist throughout the week but there should be no repeat of the wintry conditions which saw large parts of West and North Belfast wake to a blanket of snow this morning (Tuesday).

FIELD OF DREAMS: Casement Park under a blanket of snow

With schools and businesses closed for the Easter break, the swift drop in temperatures caused little disruption.

CRASH: A car came off the road above Hannahstown in icy conditions

Snow showers continued throughout the day with the Met Office advising anyone going out over the next 24 hours to wrap up warm. But while temperatures will remain low, there should be no further snow between now and the weekend.