Colin Autism Support Group celebrates third birthday

COLIN Autism Support Group celebrated their third birthday with an event at the Colin Community Hub.

The group was set up three years ago by three parents of children with autism over the lack of support in the local area for them.

The group meet three times a week in Colin Community Hub at Laurel Glen shops and offer a safe space to parents where they can meet with other parents of autistic children and receive support and advice.

Deborah Maguire, who co-founded the group alongside Lousie Sadlier and Shauna O'Hanlon, reflected on the last three years.

"We wanted to help parents of children who were going through that autism diagnosis process," she explained. "There was no support for parents in terms of where to go to next.

"We decided the local community needed somewhere to go and Colin Autism Support Group was formed.

"We have helped over 1,300 people over the last three years. We help with filling in forms, helping with benefits, referrals and other stuff. We also run a summer scheme and other trips throughout the year including at Easter and Christmas.

"We have also been involved in lobbying politicians for support. Our kids have Special Educational Needs (SEN) and the lack of school places and general underfunding is a disgrace.

"We have developed so many friends and kept in touch. It is a lifeline for parents. We are not a charity. We receive no funding. The fight will go on hopefully for many years to come."