Colin family left homeless after blaze destroys home

A FAMILY whose home was devastated by a blaze last week say they are at their wit's end after failing to get allocated a new home.



The fire, which ripped through their Colin Close home at around 5:45pm on August 2 took the life of their 11 week-old puppy and was apparently caused by an electrical fault. Thankfully, the family were not at home at the time of the fire.



“We got in touch with Clanmil straight after the fire but they didn’t ask if we needed anywhere to stay that night so I had to phone them on Tuesday morning to explain the situation," said householder Danielle Broderick.



“They said that someone would be out to view the property at four o’clock and when our housing officer came out he said that they would get back to me with something on Wednesday morning for me and my kids.”



Danielle told us that by the time Wednesday afternoon came, she had not heard from Clanmil.



“When I got them, they told me that I had to contact the Housing Executive myself as Clanmil do not do emergency accommodation,” she said.



“I feel like I am just being palmed off and now me and my kids are staying with my mum and there is just no room. I have contacted the Housing Executive and they have told me that they cannot do anything as Clanmil haven’t sent in a homeless assessment.



“Clanmil then offered me a two bedroom apartment in the Caffery estate which was non-furnished. I have four kids, one seven, one is 14, one is 17 and my oldest is back from university in Liverpool. They are grown men and we wouldn’t fit in a two bedroom apartment.”



A spokesperson for Clanmil said: “We have been supporting the family since the fire in their home last week. We immediately offered them a temporary place to live in their neighbourhood while their home is being repaired and they are currently considering this offer. Due to the high demand for homes is this area the number of available properties is extremely limited. The apartment we have offered to the family is our only vacant home in the area.”



The spokesperson added that they understand the family's desire to stay close to family and friends at this difficult time and that they have approached the Housing Executive on their behalf for temporary accommodation but they have been unable to offer the family anything more suitable.



“We are encouraging the family to move to the apartment offered in the short term on the understanding that, should a more suitable home become available in this area, it will be offered to them.



“We are very keen to see the family settled in temporary accommodation that meets their needs.”