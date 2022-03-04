Colin Glen Leisure Centre awatded £10,000 to upgrade 3G pitch

COLIN Glen Leisure Centre has been awarded £10,000 b the Whitemountain Programme to upgrade its 3G pitch.

Situated in the heart of West Belfast, Coin Glen Leisure Centre provides an affordable sporting site, offering activities such as Gaelic Games, golf and soccer.

This project will allow the organisation to continue to provide an affordable sporting facility for all sides of the community to use and train and it will also help increase participation in sports from the local community. Colin Glen Leisure Centre will work with local community groups to increase participation in sport and health and wellbeing.

"Colin Glen is very grateful to the White Mountain Programme for enabling us to complete our 3G pitch regeneration project, the funding has seen us improve our outdoor 3G facility that will help benefit the local community and local sports clubs, many thanks to everyone at White Mountain for all their help in completing this project," said Aaron Wylie, Operations Manager at Colin Glen Leisure Centre.

Groundwork NI manages the Whitemountain Programme on behalf of Whitemountain and is a charity that empowers local communities grown from the ground up, that are sustainable, happy and healthy places to live, work and play.

One of our services is to help other organisations to distribute grant funding, ensuring money gets to where it is most needed. Throughout the years, we have distributed over £10 million in grants to community projects.

"Colin Glen Leisure Centre is a great asset for West Belfast that has been providing an affordable sport and recreation outlet for all communities to use and train," said Ani Kanakaki from Groundwork NI.

"We are very excited to be able to support the organisation to upgrade their 3G pitch and we are very confident that this improvement will make a real difference."

Since its beginnings in 2008, the Whitemountain Programme has distributed over £8 million of funding to 260 fantastic community and biodiversity projects. This funding helps groups to achieve their plans for positive change in their community.

Edward Kennedy from Whitemountain added: "The Whitemountain Programme proudly supports worthwhile community projects such as Colin Glen Leisure Centre.

"We welcome the opportunity to assist this excellent scheme which provides an affordable sporting facility where all sides of the community can train.

"Helping to improve health outcomes and supporting participation in sport is hugely important and we are delighted to be involved in supporting this organisation."

If you have a great community or biodiversity focused project which lies within the 15 mile radius of Mullaghglass landfill site near Lisburn (and within 10 miles of a licensed landfill site), then why not apply?

To find out more visit our website www.groundwork.org.uk/whitemountain or contact us at whitemountainprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk