FÉILE 2021: Audiences will be spoilt for choice at the Colin Movie Weekend

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership is to host a two-day movie extravaganza in Colin Town Square this weekend.



Supported by the Urban Villages Initiative, this free event will take place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 August and feature a host of legendary classics including Grease, Jaws and The Lion King and children’s favourites Toy Story, Sonic the Hedgehog and Onwards.



Colin Neighbourhood Partnership have also teamed up with Urban Fire, Colin’s new pizza restaurant where you will be able to pre-order your food and have it delivered to you on site.



All Covid-19 safety measures will be put in place for this two-day event.



John Paul Russell, Arts and Cultural Development Officer, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership commented: "We are delighted to be able to host this weekend event in the Colin area. All movie screenings are completely free of charge and we would like to thank the Urban Villages Initiative for all their support.”

For details on how to book visit the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership Facebook page.