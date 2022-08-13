MLA kicks up a stink over Colin area odour

CONCERN: West Belfast MLA Danny Baker has encouraged residents to continue to log odours when they appear

THE Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Belfast City Council are continuing to investigate an unpleasant smell which has been plaguing the Colin area in recent weeks.

The area, which has been plagued with a number of odours in recent years including one emanating from the Mullaghglass landfill site, another associated with the Natural World Products site and another from the Montupet plant in Dunmurry, had been enjoying a period of clean air until the recent stench emerged.

Some residents have said that they can't sit out in their back gardens to enjoy the warm weather because of the new smell.

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker has encouraged residents to continue logging odours when they appear.

"Odours impacting the Colin has been ongoing for many years, it is deeply frustrating and as a community we will continue to fight for the right to clean air," he said.

"I would encourage residents to log complaints as soon as they detect any odour."

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council have confirmed that they are investigating an odour linked to the Natural World Products site which occupies the old Glenside Quarry. The company turns organic matter into compost for farming and horticulture.

A Council spokesperson said: "We have received reports of odour coming from a waste site located near to the Colinglen Road.

"We are liaising with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency as the regulator for the site to investigate further."

An NIEA spokesperson added: "NIEA is aware of recent reports of alleged odours affecting the Colin area of Belfast and has been in communication with Belfast City Council officials.

"NIEA is continuing to monitor odour in the area and continues to engage with all operators to ensure compliance with their authorisations."