Colin Valley Golf Club ‘putting above their weight’

THERE was disappointment for West Belfast golf club Colin Valley on Sunday, September 5 when they lost 4-3 to Lisburn Golf Club in the Ulster Cup Men’s (North Area) final.

Lisburn GC won the home draw, so Colin Valley GC played three matches at home with Stephen Garland, Hugh McComb and Captain Brian Conlon taking on the opposition. Taking 2 two points, they headed to Lisburn GC with a 2-1 lead and four matches still to play.

First off the tee was Ciaran O’Connor, followed by Paul Hyland, Gerard Garland and Paul McAuley, with Kevin Scott in reserve.

The boys played extremely well under tremendous pressure with so many supporters watching on from both clubs. However, it wasn’t meant to be for Colin Valley, losing the tie 4-3 on the very last hole.

Brian Conlon, Colin Valley Club Captain, said: “I would like to thank all our members for the tremendous support shown to the team from the very start of this tournament.

“Our club has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and we have some very talented golfers coming through the ranks. This year was the furthest we have ever progressed in this competition, beating Narin and Portnoo GC, Ballyclare GC, Malone GC, Hilton Templepatrick and Strabane GC on route to the final.

“I’d also like to congratulate Lisburn GC on the 4&3 win and wish them all the best in the regional final against Brightcastle.”

Commenting on Colin Valley Golf Club’s achievement on getting to the Ulster Cup (North Area) final, Colin O’Neill, Chief Executive of Colin Glen said: “Our nine-hole golf course and state-of-the-art Top Tracer floodlight driving range attracts thousands of golfers every year and provides excellent facilities for the people of West Belfast and local surrounding areas.

“It is fantastic to see Colin Valley Golf Club do so well in the Inter Club Competitions, congratulations to the team on a fantastic run and I’m sure they will go one step farther next year!”

