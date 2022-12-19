Brendan dons his Santa suit to hand out selection boxes in nursing home

RESIDENTS in Colinvale Court Nursing Home had a surprise visit this week when Santa and the Grinch paid them a visit to hand out selection boxes.



Resident Brendan Montgomery (66) used to dress up as Santa and handed out selection boxes to the children in his Turf Lodge street but having moved into the care home just before Christmas last year, he decided to cheer the other residents up with his festive tradition.

FESTIVE CHEER: Resident Brendan Montgomery dressed as Santa to hand out selection packs to the residents at Colinvale Nursing Home



“I used to have my electric mobility scooter and go around the street giving them to the kids but this year it has been great to give them to the other pensioners and see a smile on their faces as they stuff their gobs,” he said.



“It has been a tough year for everyone but since I moved in here the staff have been brilliant.”



Brendan was joined by his daughter Noreen who dressed as the Grinch to assist him in giving out the selection boxes to the residents.