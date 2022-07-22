Commonwealth Games: Conlan challenges boxers to rise to the challenge

EMBRACING the challenge is the mantra for the Team NI boxers as they make their final adjustments ahead of the Commonwealth Games that begin in Birmingham next week.

That is the message of Performance Lead, John Conlan, who says the level of expectation around the team doesn’t weigh heavily as it is what they are accustomed to.

The 2010 Games in Delhi saw NI claim three gold and two silver as the best performing team; in 2014 in Glasgow, it was an incredible two gold, two silver and five bronze; then in 2018 at Gold Coast where the gold medals may have eluded the squad, but six silver and two bronze was a very decent haul.

The boxing team will travel with high hopes within and outwith the squad as they aim to maintain their excellent level of performance over the past three editions of the Games.

Boxing, an individual discipline, lends itself to pressure so the added scrutiny that comes with this multi-sport event that draws a huge TV audience should not be a factor according to Conlan who believes each member of the team is capable of starring once the bell goes.

“We embrace that challenge and love being the ones people are looking at,” he said.

“This is one of the sports where you are on your own in the ring, so they are used to the pressure.

“The ring is the same whether there are two million people watching or 12, so we expose them to it at international tournaments and training camps. We prepare them for it, but we don’t dwell on it. It’s just part and parcel of the game that they have to perform under the lights on a regular basis, so it’s nothing new even though there may be a few more people and TV cameras.”

10 teams are taking part in a Commonwealth Games Training Camp, hosted by the Ulster High Performance Unit and @UlsterBoxing in advance of the games, taking place in Birmingham from July 28th:https://t.co/tnpe9ViteH pic.twitter.com/EwccIrU8Wg — IABA (@IABABOXING) July 13, 2022

The team has a nice balance of experience and youth, with Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, his sister and two-time Commonwealth silver medallist Michaela, European silver medallist Dylan Eagleson, world champion Amy Broadhurst and another of the silver medal winners from 2018, Carly McNaul there to guide the more inexperienced members such as Eireann Nugent, Clepson Dos Santos and Nicole Clyde.

The next few weeks could see those newcomers to the big stage step from the shadows and Conlan believes the balance of the squad is just right to ensure all are ready to perform.

“We did this with Deli when we had Tommy (McCarthy) and Michael (Conlan); Glasgow we had a mixture of senior and young boxers,” he recalled.

“This is exactly the same and it’s one of the secrets to the success: having a pathway for the athletes to come through.

“I think we have a really good mix of seasoned Olympians and Commonwealth Games working with the young kids coming through.

“They’re teaching them a few tricks, how to speak to you guys (media), about boxing under the lights and all of that, so it’s very exciting.”

Conlan is only too happy to allow Damian Kennedy step into the role of Head Coach for the Games having held that position over the past two Games.

He believes stepping into his new role as Performance Lead this time around will help Kennedy’s development as a coach and he insists this is just as important as helping upskill the fighters.

Lord Mayor Belfast, Councillor Christina Black is pictured alongside boxing coaches from nations across the Commonwealth, as they prepare for the upcoming games in Birmingham.

He explained: “I’ve been there for Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, European and World Championships, so I just thought that instead of being in the same position, why now go and develop some new coaches?

“Damian has been there as a youth coach and assistant head coach, so I thought this a great opportunity for him to take the lead and he has stepped up to the challenge really well.

“It shows there is a coach development pathway there to go from junior all the way up to elite head coach.

“We are really lucky here as we identified the need for a coaching pathway and there is no point in having that pathway unless you let them do their business. It’s been brilliant and great support for me.”

He continued: “We would be nowhere without the clubs. They are a massive support for us and to see the talent coming through year in, year out, is very reassuring.

“I said after the Olympic Games that it is an honour to represent the country as a coach but to have top-class athletes go there and get a medal is a big thing for all the club coaches who helped them get there. Our success is their success.”