Commonwealth Games: McNaul determined to win it all

IT was something of a breakout tournament for Carly McNaul in 2018 when she claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, but this time around the South Belfast woman enters with loftier ambitions.

Gold is the target in the flyweight division for McNaul whose stock has risen considerably despite missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.

Number five in the world, the Ormeau ABC fighter topped the podium and also won boxer of the tournament at the recent Eindhoven Cup, so is going to Birmingham with designs of winning it all.

“That’s the main aim and getting a gold in Eindhoven was taster for what it feels like, so I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” said the 33-year-old.

“I have learnt from putting too much pressure on myself. The Olympic Qualifiers I did that and it didn’t go the right way, but learning from that and banking that experience, I know not to worry about pressure, just do what I do and I know that when I put the work in, nobody can stop me.”

McNaul was one win away from a medal in May’s World Championships, but showed enough to place her firmly among the favourites in Birmingham.

“I’ve had the World Championships there for preparation and then to the Eindhoven Box Cup against great opponents, better than what I could get sparring,” she continued.

“Being in there with the top athletes in the world is great preparation for the Commonwealth Games.”

Victory in the Ulster Elites just before Christmas was not just another success for McNaul, but the manner of it that most impressed as she returned from a long layoff to show progression with a performance of controlled aggression.

While she was still a bundle of energy, the attacks were measured and barely a shot wasted.

Bringing that form to Birmingham would represent a huge step forward from where she was in 2018 and that can only breed confidence.

Carly McNaul and Aidan Walsh will co-captain the 13 strong team of boxers to contest the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.https://t.co/D3nbU35uqF pic.twitter.com/ybV9y2QxLi — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 20, 2022

“That (Ulster win) was really the start of me moving up and getting better,” she agreed.

“In the Ulsters, I just tried different things and everyone saw I’m not a one-trick pony, but have different styles.

“It’s all starting to fall into place now and when I was out at those major competitions, I was able to put what I’ve been training for into place.

“I can be a come-forward fighter or a boxer, so I think everyone saw that and I will be ready for these Commonwealth Games.”

McNaul is still something of a home bird and as a mother, travelling the world does not hold the same appeal as it may do for others, so the short hop to Birmingham after a training camp at Jordanstown has been ideal.

Yet, it’s all part of the process and simply what needs to be done to reach the ultimate target.

If silver in 2018 was a great result, a repeat would not be celebrated in the same manner and with momentum, McNaul wants to win it all.

“The last Commonwealth Games I went as a nobody, but came back with a silver medal,” she recalled.

“Now, I think everyone would know me and I’m number five in the world.

“In Eindhoven, I fought three days in a row, won every fight by unanimous decision and picked up best female boxer, so I plan to keep it going and also get better.”