Fáilte for Minister Hargey as she visits Colin youth projects

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey visited the Saints Boxing Club and Lagmore Youth Project to see the vitally important work they are doing to improve the lives of young people within the Colin area.

On her visit she had the opportunity to speak to staff and service users about the work they are doing and how they can benefit from support from her department.

Saints Boxing Club is currently seeking funding to expand, meanwhile Lagmore Youth Project have plans to develop a new Youth Hub at Lagmore Avenue.

PROJECTS: Minister Hargey met with the children who use the services

Colm Fanning from the Lagmore Youth Project said that it was a pleasure to host the minister.

"For us, it is another step in terms of making our new development plans a reality," he said.

"We told Deirdre that with a part of cross-departmental thinking that we will be able to see our future vision come to life.

"It is also great that the minister has taken the time to come into the community, see our work and get an understanding of what goes on with the work we are undertaking with young people within the community."

Speaking after the visit, local Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker said: "It was brilliant to have our Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in the Colin area visiting Saints Boxing Club and the Lagmore Youth Project.

"Both groups do so much for our young people and it’s only right that we support them in the ways we can.

"Hopefully this marks the beginning of big things to come."