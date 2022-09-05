Joe's passion for history shines through in his work

ESTABLISHED in 1991 as the Glenravel Local History Project, the Belfast History Project has gone on to become one of the most active community projects of its type in Ireland.

The group started when some young people from the New Lodge area met in the local community centre to discuss what could be done about the old graveyard in their area.

Clifton Street Cemetery was opened in 1796 by the old Belfast Poor House to provide a site for the burial of paupers who died in their care and also to raise much needed funds for the running of their institution. But it was a little known historical treasure.

But following the successful restoration of the cemetery and a resurgence of interest in the cemetery, the working group decided that they would work to promote its history with a series of tours and publications.

Joe Baker, one of the founders of Belfast History Project, explained more about the group’s beginnings.

“We started off in 1991 as Glenravel Local History Project,” he said.

“We were working in Clifton Street Cemetery at the time and there was an old street there called Glenravel Street, which is now demolished because of the Westlink.

“As the project developed over the years, we realised the history we were doing was no longer local so we dropped that name from it.

“We adapted the name to Belfast History Project. Tours of Belfast developed into tours of Ireland, tours of Europe and beyond.”

Nowadays, the group’s work involves the publication of the history magazines ‘Belfast: A Scattered History’ and ‘Ireland: A Scattered History’.

The group also run tours of Clifton Street Cemetery, tours of Belfast, Europe and even Russia.

“If history is presented right, it is fascinating,” added Joe.

“A lot of work goes into the magazine, which is now produced bi-monthly. The magazine is entirely in black and white which makes it stand out from the rest.

“The tours developed from our work in Clifton Street Cemetery. Back in 1991, nobody was doing tours.

“We couldn’t believe the interest. We developed a tour around St Anne’s Cathedral which was one of the original slums. We also did the first tours of Crumlin Road Gaol.

“Our main focus of interest has always been the historic Clifton Street Cemetery and we continue to promote its history through the Friends of Clifton Street Cemetery.

“We work with bus companies to do tours. We also do European tours as well as tours to Russia.

“Tours in Russia have included places such as St Petersburg, Moscow and even Volgograd – the Hero City of Stalingrad.”

As for the future, Joe’s passion for history remains and he wants to see more young people involved in the project.

“I would like to continue doing what we are doing. I would also like to see more young people involved,” he said.

“Our purpose is just to educate people. I have a passion for history and wish I had been taught more of it when I was in school myself.”

Tours are open to everyone and the latest information on upcoming tours is available on the group’s Facebook pages – ‘Belfast History Project’ and ‘Belfast History Project – Old Belfast Magazine and Tours’.

The magazine, ‘Belfast: A Scattered History’, is published bi-monthly and is available in all good shops and newsagents.

Belfast History Project

McSweeney Centre

29 Henry Place

Belfast

BT15 2AY

Tel: 028 9032 2289

www.belfasthistoryproject.com

Email: mail@belfasthistoryproject.com