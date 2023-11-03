Green projects are coming up roses for local community

As they say, I am one of those people who ‘Wears Many Hats’, especially gardening ones!



I work as the Community Outreach Manager at local organics recycling company Natural World Products producers of peat-free New Leaf Compost. I have the good fortune of visiting and helping many local community groups and schools around Northern Ireland through our Compost In The Community initiatives. Amongst the various elements of my work, I help with many rewarding growing journeys, whether by donating compost, providing horticultural knowledge or offering practical gardening assistance.



Whilst being a Community Outreach Manager is my main job, I’m a part-time horticulture student at SERC and a horticultural training facilitator for the RHS Campaign for School Gardening. I also deliver teacher training in NI for those wanting to develop school gardens as valuable growing spaces and as places for pupils' well-being.



Outside of all my compost in the community work, I grow lots of food and keep a few messy but productive allotments!



Have you heard about No-Dig Gardening?



Now is No Dig November, a new ‘trend’ or gardening term that ‘does what it says on the tin’ No digging required!

No-Dig is perfect for creating veggie growing beds throughout Autumn and Winter in preparation for next Spring or simply to start beds from scratch at any time of the year. If you aren’t familiar with the brilliantly simple gardening method of No-Dig Gardening it’s well worth looking up, with many great resources now available online.

A beginner's guide

What is No-Dig Gardening?

· Preparing growing spaces without disturbing the soil and adding organic matter (compost) as mulch

· Feeding the soil rather than the plants

Why No-dig?

· Enjoyable gardening as there’s less time spent weeding so more time growing

· Healthy soils

· Environmental benefits (using peat-free organic matter =adding carbon back to the soils)

How to No-Dig

· Add thick cardboard (no gaps & no sellotape) on top of grass or selected growing area.

· Top with 15-20cm of good clean compost

· Plant out your seedlings

We are currently running free monthly workshops on the No-Dig method at the Colin Glen Community Allotments Details can be found on our Facebook page.

During November, you can plant certain varieties of garlic and onions outdoors. We planted varieties ' Messidrome' and ' Germidour' last week for garlic and ‘Senshyu’ onions but I would leave it now a few days until the very wet weather has passed. You can plant Broad Beans (variety Aquadulce Claudia) into polytunnels, which is perfect for schools as you'll be picking and eating them before the end of the summer term.

Time to harvest the garlic. Pleased with the crop. We love it in this house & will store & use this for a year. This year’s varieties - Germidour & Messidrome. Seed bulbs bought from Fruithill Farm in Cork. #growyourown #Mournes pic.twitter.com/OF0muZdEjV — Nigel McKinney (@NigelMcKinney) June 23, 2022

There’s always something to harvest or plant or do in the garden (or in containers) all year round so it’s never too late or too early to get started!

Happy growing!