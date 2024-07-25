Billion Dollar Man to tell US unions of peace-building investments in Belfast

ADDRESS: Tom DiNapoli (center) with Andrea Haughian of Invest NI, Belfast Ambassador Suzanne Aquino, Belfast City Council CEO John Walsh and Alison Metcalfe head of North America for Tourism Ireland at the New York-New Belfast conference this June

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will highlight the key role of trade unions in advancing the Irish peace process when he addresses the 15th annual Irish Labor Awards in New York on 6 September.

It's believed the Comptroller will also flag up the success of a series of investments he has made on behalf of the New York Common Retirement Fund in the North of Ireland over the past decade.

On a visit to Belfast in October 2023, fair employment campaigner Comptroller DiNapoli committed another $50m to businesses in the North and called on other states and cities to follow his lead — without, to date, success.

At the New York-New Belfast conference in the Big Apple this June, the Comptroller revealed that returns on the Northern Ireland investments had been among the most successful his office had made.

While there have been tentative discussions about U.S. trade union pension funds making similar investments since the appointment of U.S. Special Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III, no commitments have yet been made.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund, with around $260bn in assets, is one of the largest public pension plans in the United States, providing retirement security for over one million retired public sector workers

Around 300 trade union leaders and rank and file members are expected at the Edison Hotel in Manhattan for this year's celebration of the Irish contribution, past and present, to the American labour movement.

Former Sinn Féin President and co-founder of the U.S. trade union-backed Áras Uí Chonghaile/James Connolly Centre in Belfast, Gerry Adams, will also address the awards virtually.

Among sponsors of the annual workers' gathering are leading US trade unions the TWU, ULICO and LiUNA as well as the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.