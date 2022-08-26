Stewards to marshal crowds attending Boucher dance gigs this weekend

RESIDENTS of the Balmoral area are hoping for a stress-free weekend after it was announced that stewards would be in the area to marshal crowds attending the upcoming series of 'Emerge' dance music concerts at Boucher Playing Fields.

Earlier this week, Balmoral Councillor Geraldine McAteer visited Lislea Street with representatives of the Council and the South Belfast District Policing and Community Safety Partnership Board. They were there on the back of complaints from residents about the conduct of concertgoers after the Ed Sheeran gig in May.

We spoke to one resident, who told us that she witnessed revellers urinating in the street and banging on residents doors. At one point, it's claimed, up to 100 people were dancing on the railway bridge which leads from Balmoral Road.

Speaking after the site visit, Cllr McAteer said: “I was delighted when I heard Ed Sheeran was to play at Boucher Playing Fields, in fact I proposed that Council approve the licence at the Licensing Committee and said that it would be great for the city in social and economic terms that such a world class singer was coming to the city.

"So I was very disappointed when a constituent from Lislea Avenue contacted me to let me know what happened after the concert in her street.

"Lislea Avenue is a small, narrow street and at the end of the street there is a bridge over the railway to the Boucher Road area. After the concert, hundreds of fans piled back over the bridge and unfortunately some of them banged and rapped doors and windows, urinated on the street, threw away beer bottles and created a very scary atmosphere for residents.

"As a concert-goer myself, I think it should be a happy, safe and sound environment for everyone concerned and residents should not have to put up with anti-social behaviour."

Cllr McAteer added that she raised constituents' issues with the Council's Licensing Committee and secured agreement that the event promoter, Eventsec, would have stewards at Lislea Avenue on all nights, and particularly after the concerts, to ensure as little disruption as possible.



"At a site visit on Tuesday, officers from the Neighbourhood Services, Community Safety and the Licensing Branch met with constituents and I to review the issues and agree what action would be taken to ensure safety and the least disruption at Lislea Avenue," she continued.

"I hope it will address the issues and ensure that concertgoers have a good time, that there's safe exit from the bridge and that residents are not subjected to anti-social behaviour."