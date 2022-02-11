Condolences expressed for Sarah Cooper

St Paul's GAC has led expressions of sympathy for Sarah Cooper (née Feeney) who passed away yesterday (Thursday).

A mainstay of the West and South Belfast communities, Sarah had been an advocate for community enterprise and Gaelic games throughout her life.

Through the seventies and eighties, she worked tirelessly with the late Sr Sarah Clarke to highlight the plight of republican prisoners in England.

With husband Paul, she built up the Cooper Community Pharmacy network across the west of the city and during the Covid crisis was to be seen daily at the main Andersonstown shop helping customers.

The members of @StPaulsGAC wish to express our deepest sympathies to the Cooper family on the untimely passing of Sarah, wife of Paul, mother of Kate, Sarah Jane, Michael Joseph, Mairéad, Paul Jnr & Niamhín & the wider family circle.



Mary, Queen of the Gael, pray for her.



RIP❤ — CLG Naomh Pól, Béal Feirste ⭕ (@StPaulsGAC) February 10, 2022

Sarah was proud of her strong links to Naomh Pól CLG on the Shaws Road where many of her six children, including Antrim star Mairéad, togged out in the club colours.

In a statement, the Chairman, Directors and staff of Community Pharmacy NI extended condolences to the Cooper family. "We are sorry to hear of the recent passing of Sarah Cooper wife of our colleague Paul, Past-Chairman and current Director of Community Pharmacy NI, and extend our heartfelt sympathies to Paul, Kate, Sarah-Jane, Michael-Joe, Paul Óg, Mairéad, Niaimhín and the wider family at this sad time. May Sarah rest in peace.”

Sarah Cooper's funeral will take place on Sunday after 1pm Requiem Mass in St Anne's Church. She is survived by husband Paul, children Kate, Sarah-Jane, Mickey Joe, Paul Óg, Mairéad and Niamhín, and by her sister Mary and brother Hugh.

Belfast Media Group expresses its sincere condolences with the Cooper family on their loss. Grásta ó Dhia uirith.