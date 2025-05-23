Legends of football in Belfast this weekend to support mental health charity

LEGENDS of football are in Belfast this week for a fundraising drive in aid of a North Belfast mental health charity.

TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues) works with sports clubs, schools and youth groups to use the power of sport to promote positive mental health.

On Friday at Cliftonville Golf Club, former Celtic and Wales striker John Hartson, and Former Manchester United and Newcastle winger Keith Gillespie, were among those taking part in a day’s golf, while on Saturday at Seaview a charity match will see local celebs taking on some of football’s biggest names from the recent past.

Comedian Paddy McDonnell sinks the white watched on by Kevin Curran, Molly Quinn, Samantha Cassidy-Campbell and Joe Donnelly

Joe Donnelly from TAMHI said this weekend is very important in raising the profile of the work that the charity does and bringing in much-needed funding.

“We’ve brought ex-Premier League footballers over to promote mental health and emotional well-being and to help us raise awareness," he said. "Today at Cliftonville Golf Club we have big John Hartson and Keith Gillespie joining us and then tomorrow we have the football with Ryan Giggs, Dimitar Berbitov, Stiliyan Petrov, Jason McAteer and Tommy Johnston, amongst others at Seaview. So, as you can see the most bitter rivals on the field but when it comes to mental health they have pulled together for a legendary weekend of golf and football and all funds raised will help tackle mental health stigma in Northern Ireland."



Joe said the money generated from the weekend will go towards the work they do with sports clubs and schools.



Out on the golf course John Hartson was unhappy with his tee shot but said he didn’t need to be asked twice to take part in the fundraiser as mental health is a subject that he is familiar with.



“I know an awful lot about mental health and I have family and friends who have suffered anxiety and mental health problems and I am fully aligned with how important mental health is and days like today can raise funds and it goes back to the right place to help people trying to tackle this awful disease.

"It's a pandemic and so many people are struggling with it and it’s about getting people to talk and getting them the right help that they need and getting them into the right places to rehabilitate them."

Ann Bradley, Flo McGivern and Maureen Turner taking part in the golf day

Comedian Paddy McDonnell said TAMHI is a very important charity which he has been involved with in the past.



“I’ve experience bad times myself with my mental health and it’s charities like this that helped me get through it and helped me learn to speak to people. The comedy that I used at the start was basically me trying to combat my mental health so when the guys asked me to get involved I threw my weight behind it because it is a charity that is close to home and a lot of people experience problems with their mental health and go through it and I think these charities need a lot of help and don’t get a lot of funding.”



Encouraging people to come along to Saturday’s match at Seaview, which has a 1pm kick-off, Paddy added: “The guys have pulled it out. There are a lot of big names coming over and I’m surprised who they got to play. If I get 15 minutes on the pitch I’d be happy. But everyone should come along and show their support for this amazing charity.”