Consultation on new Lagmore homes to take place on Wednesday

HOMES: Developers plan to build 43 new homes on the site of Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore

A COMMUNITY consultation is being launched for the public to see plans for 43 new social homes at the site of Christ the Redeemer Church on Lagmore Drive.

With high demand for housing in West Belfast, the proposed new homes will help meet significant housing need in the West of the city.

The 43 new family homes will be split between 20 two and three bed family semi-detached houses, alongside a balance of one and two-bedroom apartments for over 55s.

Fearghal O’Hara of Newpark Developments said: “We are excited to present our proposals for the creation of these new homes to the local community at Lagmore.

"There is a significant need for quality social housing in the Collin area of Belfast. These plans have been designed to address the clear need for social housing in the area, that caters to both the needs of families and older people.

“We look forward to discussing the plans at our upcoming voluntary public exhibition event prior to the submission of a planning application to Belfast City Council, and engaging with the community as this application progress.”

APARTMENTS: The development will include a mix of homes and apartments

Conor McGirr, McGirr Architects added: “This is a high-quality scheme designed to be sympathetic to the existing built context in Lagmore, reflecting surrounding two-storey house types, and delivering quality communal open space and pedestrian pathways for residents to enjoy.

"The over 55’s accommodation (category 1 apartments) will seek to support older people or those with additional needs, and these apartments are proposed to be in a sheltered and private area located in the southwest corner of the site.”

A drop-in public information event will take place on Wednesday 1st June from 4pm – 7pm at Lagmore Community Forum Hall at Lagmore Christ the Redeemer Church.

Further information on the proposals and the feedback form is available at the Newpark Lagmore website.

The consultation process and planning application are being supported by planning and development consultancy, Turley.