Controversial North Belfast interface bonfire site to be 'abandoned'

CONTROVERSIAL: The loyalist bonfire in Adam Street at the Tigers Bay/New Lodge interface in July

A CONTROVERSIAL bonfire site at a North Belfast interface is set to be "abandoned" by a Stormont department.

The Department for Infrastructure is seeking an abandonment order for Adam Street in the Tigers Bay area.

In July, the disused section of road beside Duncairn Gardens was the site of an Eleventh Night bonfire.

According to the law, an abandonment order means the street would cease to be maintainable by the department and any public right of way would be removed.

The Adam Street site currently provides access on to Duncairn Gardens via an interface gate.

Notices have been affixed to the gate saying a consultation period for the proposed abandonment runs until January 17, 2022.

The department insisted the "footway link will be retained".

It said it hoped the abandonment would facilitate a "redevelopment" of the site.

In September, a judge ruled the Adam Street pyre had been used by some loyalists to "intimidate and terrorise" residents in the New Lodge area by hitting golf balls, throwing bricks and singing sectarian songs.

Mr Justice Horner said it was "intimidation of the worst kind" and was "designed to incite, to try and produce a visceral reaction".

His detailed judgment followed a High Court decision in July dismissing a legal attempt by two Stormont ministers to force police to help remove the bonfire.

Police had ruled out providing such assistance, warning it would create a "real and immediate risk to life".

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey's failed court action cost their departments more than £22,500.

The street and adjacent land where the bonfire had been built and materials collected is maintained by the ministers' departments.

During the summer nationalist and republican politicians had called for the removal of the bonfire, saying homes in the neighbouring New Lodge had come under attack.

But unionist politicians rejected this, insisting the bonfire was an expression of culture and accusing nationalist leaders of raising tensions. Senior unionists visited the site to lend support to the bonfire-builders.

The bonfire passed off without major incident on the Eleventh Night.

However, a tricolour was placed on the pyre before it was set alight and at one point a laser was shone from the New Lodge area towards the crowd.

There was also a significant police presence and fire crews had to hose down a neighbouring building.

A Department for Infrastructure spokeswoman said: "The department has put forward the proposal to abandon the land that the department adopted at Adam Street as it no longer functions as a public road.

"It is hoped that the abandonment will facilitate its redevelopment.

"This land is adopted by the department, but it does not own it.

"As part of the abandonment process, a footway link will be retained between Upper Canning Street and Duncairn Gardens."