Corey could have 'long road to recovery' after Glengormley attack

A NEWTOWNABBEY teenager remains in hospital after he was attacked in Glengormley at the weekend.

Corey Cousins (18) was walking with his girlfriend and her friend on the Farmley Road, close to the Thunderdome, shortly after 8pm on Saturday night (May 29) when he was punched and kicked in the face.

The attack took place on the Farmley Road in Glengormley

Police said the assailant made off towards Tramways following the assault.

Corey was rushed to Antrim Area Hospital with three bleeds on the brain and a fractured skull before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a seizure.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his aunt, Kimberley Swain-Miller, said her nephew woke up on Tuesday after being in a deep coma.

“He is 18 years old but suffers from special needs, ADHD and learning difficulties so he wouldn’t have the mind of others of his age,” she explained.

“Corey was walking with his girlfriend and her friend on the Farmley Road, close to the Thunderdome.

“There was a fella and his partner walking behind. He accused Corey of slabbering to his partner.

“Corey was hit from behind and fell and banged his head on the kerb. A car stopped to help him and phoned the ambulance before he was rushed to hospital.

“He woke up on Tuesday. He was very disorientated and confused. The consultant told us he has a long recovery ahead of him. He is very lucky to have come through it so far.

“We are hoping he will be transferred back to Antrim Area Hospital from the Royal Victoria Hospital. He was in Antrim initially before he was transferred to the RVH after suffering a seizure and put in a deep coma.

“We don’t know what state he will be in when he comes out of hospital.

“It is a long road ahead but it was positive news.”

Kimberley, on behalf of the whole family, said she wants to thank everyone for their messages of support and prayers for Corey since the incident.

“As a family, we are so grateful for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers for Corey.

“You don’t realise how much love is out there until something like this happens.

“Our wee man is a fighter as the consultant said not many come through such a severe head injury.

“I want to say thank you to everyone - your prayers are working.”

An 18-year-old man has been charged with GBH with intent. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on June 28.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michael Goodman said: “My thoughts are with this young man and his family and I hope he can make a full recovery.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI.”