Back of the net as Corrymeela FC receive £300 grant for new equipment

Corrymeela Football Club have received a £300 community grant from Energia Group, parent company of energy supplier Power NI.

The South Belfast based football club was nominated to receive the community funding by Energia Group employee, Fraser Hutcheson, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations for funding.

The club welcomes players of all levels and has been committed to promoting cross-community football since their foundation in 1988. This much-needed funding has allowed the club to purchase essential new training equipment which includes new training bibs and footballs.

Grateful for the funding, Energia Group employee and Corrymeela FC player Fraser Hutcheson said: “Getting back to playing football after a year-and-half in lockdowns has been brilliant and the funding from Helping Hands has allowed us to purchase new equipment to allow the club to continue to thrive on and off the field. I’ve seen the difference the Helping Hands initiative has made to such a wide range of deserving local groups and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Team secretary, Gerald Morris commented: “It is surprising how badly equipment can deteriorate through inactivity during 18 months of lockdowns. This vital funding from Energia Group has enabled us to improve our match and training balls during a period where this sort of assistance is hard to come by and is appreciated by all club members.”