A MAN accused of a horrific knife attack in North Belfast last month is to face trial in the Crown Court.

Hadi Alodid (30), with an address in Duncairn Avenue, has been charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, possession of a blade and making threats to kill.

Mr Ogilvie was left with life-changing injuries following a knife attack on June 8 in Kinnaird Avenue in North Belfast.

The attack was filmed by witnesses and went viral online, resulting in widespread anti-immigration riots and protests.

On Wednesday, Alodid appeared before court via videolink from Maghaberry wearing a white t-shirt. He was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and flanked by two custody officers.

An Arabic interpreter translated the short hearing to the defendant.

A prosecutor told the court that an indictable decision had been reached on June 28 to send the defendant to the Crown Court for trial.

The court also heard there was outstanding evidence in the case that had been requested – this includes medical evidence, phone triage and outstanding statements.

The prosecution requested a four-week adjournment for a date to be set for a preliminary enquiry.

The magistrate told the defendant that as he is “facing some serious charges and should consider seeking legal representation”.