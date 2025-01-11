Discounted membership rate for single-parent families at leisure facilities

EQUALITY: SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said the change in policy will benefit all

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed council approval for a discounted membership rate for single-parent families at Belfast leisure centres.

It comes after it emerged that families with one parent are being charged the same as those with two parents.

An SDLP motion on the issue was approved at a full meeting of council on Thursday night.

Councillor Whyte said: “I welcome council’s backing for the SDLP proposal to create a new discounted membership rate for single parent families so that more people can avail of council leisure centres and swimming pools at a reduced cost.

"It’s important that the needs of everyone are considered when creating policies like this and I hope this is taken on board in future," he said.

"It was totally unacceptable that only families with two parents or guardians were eligible to apply for discounted family membership, while single parent families couldn't get any discount and had to pay the same fee as families with two parents.

"Other organisations like the National Trust provide discounts on this basis and all families should be able to benefit.

"Thanks to the SDLP, Belfast City Council is the first council in NI to offer this benefit to single parent families.”