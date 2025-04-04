Artist Debbie transforms peace wall with unique mural

A SECTION of a peace wall in West Belfast is being transformed into a unique piece of art, thanks to the skill of a local artist.

Debbie Hutchings is using cement to create a mural on the Cupar Way interface which separates the Falls Road and Shankill Road.

A devout Christian, Debbie is a member of nearby New Life City Church and is creating a paradise-like mountain scene with a religious message.

"I got my degree from Arts College at University of Ulster in 2007," she explained. "I started off working in my own garden, working with cement and it looked really well. I did a mural in Springfield Park as well.

"The mural will have flowers around it. I am going to get local kids from the community to help create the flowers with their initials on it. There will also be a lot of animals like a fox and rabbit because I want nature to be reflected too.

Artist at work

"There will also be a big cross in the middle and a religious message. The mural is for everyone. My love for God is a significant theme.

"If one person stops and gets a bit of inspiration from it, then I will be happy. I am loving doing it and hope to have it mostly finished in time for Good Friday."