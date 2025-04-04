Concerns over vandalism and anti-social behaviour at former Corpus Christi College site

CONCERNS have been raised about ongoing vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the disused Corpus Christi College site in Beechmount.

In recent weekends, large groups of young people have been gathering, causing significant damage and putting themselves at serious risk. Doors and windows have been broken and fires have been lit around the site.

Police have been called to the location on numerous occasions, most recently to disperse a large group, some as young as 12, who were gathering and drinking in the gym area.

The school closed in 2019 following amalgamation with St Rose's High School and Christian Brothers School to form All Saints College.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has been actively engaging with the Diocese, who are working to secure the site, as well as the PSNI, who have responded to multiple incidents at the location. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has also been called to deal with fires set within the premises.

"This kind of reckless behaviour is not only damaging the property but also endangering lives," said Cllr Doherty.

"The Fire Service has more important matters to attend to than being called repeatedly to deal with incidents of deliberate fire-setting at this site. Every call-out diverts crucial resources away from real emergencies.

Councillor Doherty is now appealing to parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of entering the abandoned buildings.

"It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt here," he added. "I urge parents to warn their children about the very real risks involved. We must work together as a community to put an end to this before a tragedy occurs.

"I will continue to work closely with the Diocese, police, and local agencies to ensure this site is properly sealed and that appropriate action is taken to deter further incidents."