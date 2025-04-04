Big Walk of Hope follows launch of Darkness Into Light

A 25k walk will take place through Belfast on Saturday to mark the 25th anniversary of a West Belfast mental health organisation.

The 'Big Walk of Hope' will be hosted by the Suicide Awareness and Support Group, based on the Falls Road.

The walk follows the official launch of Darkness Into Light Hannahstown at 10am, which brings together individuals, families and communities to raise awareness, and help those affected by suicide and mental health struggles. This year’s event takes place at 4:15 am on Saturday, May 10, with people walking together to highlight the importance of mental health awareness, crisis support, and suicide prevention services.

The Big Walk of Hope serves as a key fundraising event in the lead-up to Darkness Into Light, ensuring the message of hope and support is spread far and wide. The 25k walk is split into five 5k legs, making it an inclusive and accessible event for all abilities. Participants can walk the full 25k or join for one or more legs, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to take part.

Route and Timings:

• Start/Finish: Suicide Awareness and Support Group, 209 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 6FB – 11am

• Leg 2: Woodvale Park Entrance Gates – Starts 12:15pm

• Leg 3: Waterworks Cavehill Road Entrance – Starts 1:30pm

• Leg 4: Donegall Quay Big Fish – Starts 2:45pm

• Leg 5: Ormeau Avenue (Clayton Hotel) – Starts 4pm

By covering all areas of North, South, East, and West Belfast, the Big Walk of Hope reinforces the message that mental health support should be available to everyone, everywhere.

Last year’s event saw participants complete a 110 mile walk from Dublin to Belfast, raising over £17,000. This year, the focus is on bringing the event into Belfast, making it more accessible to the local community.

This year’s walk is particularly significant as Suicide Awareness and Support Group celebrates 25 years of providing bereavement support and suicide prevention services. Funds raised will directly support Suicide Awareness and Support Group's work, ensuring that individuals and families continue to receive essential help.

You can donate at https://www.darknessintolight.ie/fundraisers/belfastwalkingtour207734