Alliance reps voice Carryduff concerns about missing out on Glider

ALLIANCE representatives in South Belfast have met with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to raise the concerns of residents in Carryduff about the provision of public transport in the area.

Following the Minister’s announcement earlier this year that the proposed North-South Glider route will exclude Carryduff, Alliance representatives say they have continued to work on a solutions-focused approach to secure improved public transport options for residents in Carryduff.

South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl said: “It’s disappointing the Minister is currently unable to commit to an extension of the North-South Glider to Carryduff. However, what concerns me and my Alliance colleagues is the real need for urgent improvements in public transport and active travel in the area now.

“At a time of an ever-growing climate crisis, we need to ensure that traffic congestion and a lack of reliable and accessible services do not disincentivise people from making the switch to public transport.”

Another South Belfast Alliance MLA, Paula Bradshaw, said: “Carryduff is a fast-growing and increasingly popular area to live in, especially with those who commute into Belfast for work. To help people make more sustainable journeys, public transport options must be frequent and better connected.

“Any future Glider routes will play an important role in helping improve public transport in South Belfast, but we need to ensure that improvements are holistic and include improved Metro bus services as well.”

Castlereagh South Alliance Councillors Jamie Harpur and Martin McKeever added: “It was helpful to meet with the Infrastructure Minister yesterday to outline the concerns of residents in the Carryduff area. We know people in Carryduff want to be able to take public transport into the city both for work and leisure, but the limited connectivity often acts as a barrier.

“We hope that the Minister has taken these issues on board, and we will continue to push for change to deliver improvements to public transport here, including increasing the frequency, reliability and expansion of public transport services.”